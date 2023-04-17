Crime round-up - Attempted robbery in Alcester and BMW stolen in Tanworth

These are some of the latest incidents to be reported to police in the Alcester area.

Alcester: A masked man attempted to rob a shop in Bulls Head Yard between 10.55am and 11am on Wednesday, 12th April. The man forced his way behind the counter and threatened the assistant to open the till. Nothing was believed to have been stolen and the man walked off, possibly towards the tennis courts and Moorfields Road. A green Skoda was seen leaving the area at the time.

Police would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who has CCTV from the area at the time of the incident. Incident no. 0102 12/04/2023.