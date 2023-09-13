A TEENAGE boy waving a ten-inch knife as he poses for a photo on the canal path is symptomatic of Stratford’s escalating anti-social behaviour (ASB) problem, it was claimed this week.

Chilling images posted to social media show a gang of youths messing about on sky-high rooftops, and committing crimes and petty vandalism around the town centre.

The cache of evidence was unearthed by a business owner who says he and his neighbours are being regularly terrorised by a group of youths – and despite the culprits being known to the police the situation is not being properly dealt with.