Call for action as children pose for photos with knives and share images of crime and dangerous rooftop antics in Stratford

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 19:55, 13 September 2023

A TEENAGE boy waving a ten-inch knife as he poses for a photo on the canal path is symptomatic of Stratford’s escalating anti-social behaviour (ASB) problem, it was claimed this week.

Chilling images posted to social media show a gang of youths messing about on sky-high rooftops, and committing crimes and petty vandalism around the town centre.

The cache of evidence was unearthed by a business owner who says he and his neighbours are being regularly terrorised by a group of youths – and despite the culprits being known to the police the situation is not being properly dealt with.

