Proposals to create a new ‘super district council’ covering the whole of South Warwickshire have been enthusiastically supported by Cabinet members.

The new authority, which would come from a merger between Stratford and Warwick District Councils, could have its new headquarters in Wellesbourne.

A report commissioned by Deliotte by the two district councils, concludes that such a merger would result in savings of £4.6million over five years.

During last week’s Cabinet meeting at Stratford District Council, members supported the principle of further integration with Warwick District Council.

Full Council will get the final say on Monday.

Speaking at Cabinet, Cllr Trevor Harvey, said: “I don’t think we should be under any illusions that there aren’t going to be some difficulties along the way, there are some knotty problems that may need to be resolved. That said I am of the firm view that given the alternatives in front of us and given our responsibility to secure the interests of the residents of the district as best we can, I have not doubt that the move towards an integrated single South Warwickshire Council is in the best interest and it is the best option available to us.

“If we are not seen to take a leadership role in determining the future and direction of this council, others will do it to us, it’s important that we are masters of our own destiny.”

Cllr Jo Barker added: “What I think we all want to do is the very best for South Warwickshire, we’re a very distinctive place, we have commonalities with Warwick, we have differences as well, but together we will undoubtedly be stronger as one super district and therefore will get a better deal and do a better job for our residents.”

Should Full Council support the idea, the aim will be to create a single South Warwickshire Council by 1st April 2024.