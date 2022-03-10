Creating flats for RSC staff

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

PLANS to transform a Grade II-listed building on Waterside from seven bedsits into eight self-contained studio flats have been submitted by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The Old Ferry House – an 18th century brick, slate and tile end of terrace three-storey house – currently has seven en suite bedrooms and a shared kitchen/lounge space, all of which is used to house actors and other temporary theatre employees.

The proposal is to change the existing bedsits into self-contained one person studio flats, also for actors and temporary RSC employees, by providing kitchen facilities in each one. The existing shared kitchen would be turned into an eighth flat, including the insertion of a new shower room with partition walls. The planning application is for the change of use while the listed building consent application is for the new shower room.

In a design and access statement, Stratford-based agents Greenwood Planning said: “The proposal would increase the stock of individual dwellings in the town and provide improved accommodation for actors and other temporary RSC workers – all in a highly sustainable location where residents would be able to walk to work, services and public transport connections. No car parking is currently provided and none would be needed.

“The very minor, reversible works proposed here would not affect the character, appearance or significance of the listed building or the Stratford conservation area. All technical requirements would be met, including in relation to flood risk. The proposal would therefore bring economic and social benefits without causing any environmental harm, so that it represents fully sustainable development.”

Greenwood Planning added there would be no change to the outside of the building, so The Old Ferry House’s appearance and contribution to both the conservation area and the setting of other nearby listed buildings would remain exactly as is. The new kitchen units also do not require listed building consent.

“These are minor, reversible installations that are standard part of the adaptation and use of listed buildings.”

The target date for determination by a planning officer is Tuesday, 29th March.