Journeys in and out of Stratford continued with extra challenges today (Friday) following accidents on the Warwick Road and at Wellesbourne.

This morning at 8:10am emergency services were called to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Warwick Road in Stratford.

A police spokesperson said: “A white Tesla had reportedly driven off the road and into a tree. Ambulance services were also in attendance, and reportedly assisted the driver and passenger who had sustained injuries.

“The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered but has now been reopened.”

Meanwhile roads near to a traffic collision at Charlecote Road, Wellesbourne, yesterday (Thursday), still remain closed.

A police spokesperson explained: “At 1:45pm on 4th April, we were called to a two-vehicle head-on road traffic collision involving a white Volkswagen Transporter motorhome and a white Ford on the A429 near Wellesbourne.

“Fire and ambulance services were also in attendance.

“The collision reportedly led to a fire and to one person receiving leg injuries. The fire was extinguished, and the injured person treated by ambulance services.

“A road closure has been put in place to facilitate assessing and clearing the road.”