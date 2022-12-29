Two people have been injured after a collision involving two cars and a lorry on Warwick Road near Stratford. One woman had to be cut out from her car and has been taken to hospital.

The incident happened on the A439 Warwick Road at the junction with Ingon Lane, it was reported to police and ambulance just after midday.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars and a lorry at the junction of Ingon Lane and the A439 at 12.09pm. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients, both from one of the cars. A woman was found to have suffered serious injuries and received specialist trauma care at the scene. A man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and both patients were taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulances."

Warwickshire Police have warned motorists that they expect the road to be closed for several hours and to avoid the area. Highways have been called to repair the road.