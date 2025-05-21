Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team released a graphic image of a recent crash as a stark warning to drive more carefully on the county’s rural roads.

The photo is of a head-on crash between two vehicles which took place around 1.40pm, 17th May, on Whitemoor Lane, near Sambourne.

Sharing it on Facebook, an officer said: “With the recent spell of good weather, more of us are taking to Warwickshire’s beautiful rural roads – whether it’s for work, leisure, or travel. Unfortunately, with this rise in road use, we’re also seeing an increase in collisions, several of which we’ve had to attend in the past few days.