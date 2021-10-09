Home   News   Article

Crash closes B4455/A422 junction near Ettington

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 14:42, 09 October 2021
 | Updated: 14:53, 09 October 2021

A collision involving two cars on the B4455/A422 junction at Ettington closed the road both ways at lunchtime today (Saturday).

Police confirmed the smash luckily did not result in injury, they said: "Fortunately this was damage only with no injuries."

The roads were expected to be cleared and open again later this afternoon.

A notorious accident blackspot locally, the junction involves those travelling along the B4455 (the old Fosse Way) making a zigzagging slight left and then right at the junction as the road crosses the fast-moving A422.

Cars collided at Ettington junction (52080514)
Cars collided at Ettington junction (52080516)
Cars collided at Ettington junction (52080512)
