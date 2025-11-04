A crash has closed the M40 in both directions between junctions 12 and 13, Gaydon and Ashorne, this evening (Tuesday).

No details are known yet, but a motorist described it as “a huge accident which happened just in front of me”. He added: “I hope everyone gets out alive.”

Warwickshire Police: road closure

Warwickshire Police said in a social media post at 8.30pm: “Emergency services are currently in attendance on the M40 between junctions 12-13 following a collision. Both sides of the the carriageway are currently closed, and closures are likely to be in place throughout the evening.

“Motorists are asked to please find an alternative route.”