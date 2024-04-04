As a result of a road traffic collision and car fire, there are now road closures in place on the roundabout for A429, B4086 and Charlecote Road near Wellesbourne.

Fire, ambulance, and police are in attendance, but the roads are likely to remain closed for some time.

One person is reported as having sustained injuries, and is being seen to by ambulance services.

Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes where possible.