Warwickshire Police arrest Mercedes driver, 26, from Birmingham after 150mph motorway chase

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 08:59, 18 June 2024

A 150mph police chase that started in Rugby ended when a Mercedes driver went the wrong way down the motorway and crashed into the central barrier in the early hours of Sunday (16th June).

The driver - a 26-year-old man from Birmingham - was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

The incident occurred after the driver failed to stop for police.

