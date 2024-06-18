Warwickshire Police arrest Mercedes driver, 26, from Birmingham after 150mph motorway chase
Published: 08:59, 18 June 2024
A 150mph police chase that started in Rugby ended when a Mercedes driver went the wrong way down the motorway and crashed into the central barrier in the early hours of Sunday (16th June).
The driver - a 26-year-old man from Birmingham - was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.
The incident occurred after the driver failed to stop for police.