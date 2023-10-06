Home   News   Article

Recycler Craig turns trash into cash for good causes

By Lise Evans
Published: 15:00, 06 October 2023

WHILST most people are satisfied with putting out their recycling for collection by the district council, one Alcester man has been determined to go much further.

For the last 12 years, Craig Dobbins has been on a mission to turn everyday items from foil crisp packets to metal ring pulls into money for charity.

He is a familiar face on High Street, popping into pubs to collect metal bottle tops or getting shops to act as collection point for used stamps.

