Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stour Valley Lions craft and book fair a fundraising success

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 12 November 2023

To see and purchase high res photos click here.

HUNDREDS of books and a cornucopia of crafts were on sale at the Stour Valley Lions craft and book fair at the Townsend Hall, in Shipston, last Saturday (4th November).

With Christmas around the corner, the event was well attended by those eager to browse 18 stalls selling a variety of homemade gifts, including soft toys, jewellery, cushions, bags, purses, ceramics and preserves.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Lise Evans
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE