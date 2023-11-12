To see and purchase high res photos click here.

HUNDREDS of books and a cornucopia of crafts were on sale at the Stour Valley Lions craft and book fair at the Townsend Hall, in Shipston, last Saturday (4th November).

With Christmas around the corner, the event was well attended by those eager to browse 18 stalls selling a variety of homemade gifts, including soft toys, jewellery, cushions, bags, purses, ceramics and preserves.