CPRE backs Warwickshire villagers’ fight against huge industrial park

PRESSURE group the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) has weighed-in on the side of Gaydon villagers fighting an industrial park development.

Warwickshire CPRE warns a planning application by CEG Land Promotions for a development near Junction 12 of the M40, would “dominate” and “dwarf” the historic village.

Three warehouse units are proposed – the smallest higher than a three-storey house and the largest almost 60ft.