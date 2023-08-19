Home   News   Article

CPRE backs Warwickshire villagers’ fight against huge industrial park

By Gill Oliver
Published: 11:17, 19 August 2023

PRESSURE group the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) has weighed-in on the side of Gaydon villagers fighting an industrial park development.

Warwickshire CPRE warns a planning application by CEG Land Promotions for a development near Junction 12 of the M40, would “dominate” and “dwarf” the historic village.

Three warehouse units are proposed – the smallest higher than a three-storey house and the largest almost 60ft.

