FOLLOWING its temporary closure earlier this year due to flooding of the River Avon, Cox’s Yard, in Stratford, has partially re-opened with a summer pop-up.

The pop-up will see Cox’s Yard offering a range of beers under the Brewpoint brand, part of owners Wells & Co’s stable. The Brewpoint range of beers includes Supernova, Foghorn and Lodestar.

With a summer full of sport, Cox’s Yard is welcoming spectators with new indoor and outdoor TV set-up, with screenings of the Euros to the Olympics.