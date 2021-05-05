Covid safety rules during voting in south Warwickshire

VOTING is taking place today (Thursday) to decide on a new police and crime commissioner for Warwickshire, as well as to elect county councillors to sit at Shire Hall.

However, if you’re heading to the polling stations, you need to be aware that Covid rules are in force.

Stratford District Council has issued guidance to voters, encouraging them to keep themselves and others safe by:

Wearing a face covering;

Bringing their own pen or pencil;

Cleaning their hands when entering and leaving the polling station; and

Keeping a safe distance.

The council also stressed that voters should not attend the polling station if they have symptoms of Covid-19 or have been asked to self-isolate.

Anyone who develops symptoms or is asked to self-isolate shortly before polling day has up to 5pm on the day to apply for an emergency proxy vote allowing them to nominate someone to vote on their behalf.

The police and crime commissioner role is being contested by Louis Adam (LibDem), Henry Lu (Reform UK), Philip Seccombe (Con) and Ben Twomey (Lab).

County elections are taking place in 13 wards in the Stratford district.