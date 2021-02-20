Covid rule-breaker suspected of harassing female has car seized in Trinity Mead

Last night (Friday) Stratford police arrested the driver of this car, pictured, after receiving a complaint they had been involved in harassing a lone female.

Describing what happened a spokesperson said: "This evening, a vehicle was seen in the Trinity Mead area by officers matching that of a vehicle where the driver encountered a female at a bus stop, the driver engaged in an inappropriate conversation before the female ran off.

"The driver was stopped and arrested so that further investigation and enquiries can take place, the vehicle was also seized for no insurance and the driver issued a £200 Covid fine for not having a reasonable excuse for being in the area."