Covid Response Awards launched for Stratford district businesses

THE Stratford Herald has launched its Covid Response Awards, helping to highlight the positives that have come from the district’s businesses over the last 18 months.

While the Covid pandemic has caused unprecedented issues for all sectors, it has also sparked a huge amount of creativity, innovation and community support.

Our awards aim to recognise the achievements of the district’s businesses during the crisis and help boost their recovery as the economy starts to grow once more.

The Stratford Herald Covid Response Awards will be a celebration of the positives to flow from the hardship, isolation, loss and worry caused by the coronavirus. The event will also launch our new annual Business Awards, which will take place for the first time in 2022.

Herald editor Andy Veale said: “Throughout the pandemic the Stratford Herald has reported on the work of so many fantastic businesses which have not only survived Covid-19, but managed to thrive by adapting how they work and, in some cases, changed their entire business model.

“But these awards are not just about innovation, they are also about the community support that so many people have been involved with – from companies helping out the vulnerable, to people on furlough volunteering their time to aid others in any way they can.

“We’ve heard of cafés opening on Christmas Day to ensure customers were not alone, employers who’ve gone out their way to ensure the wellbeing of their staff, and employees who have spent their free time making facemasks and cooking for neighbours.

“There are hundreds of other positive stories out there waiting to be told, and we want to hear them.”

He added: “Businesses have faced and overcome huge challenges during the past year-and-a-half, which is why we believe that there is even more reason to celebrate this success with us on 25th November at Alveston Manor.”

There are eight categories covering a wide range of areas. And they are open to all businesses, not matter how large or small.

Entering only takes a few minutes – or you can nominate a business or person. Our panel of independent judges will be waiting to receive your entries

Each entry will be measured against the category criteria and the judges' selected finalists will be announced in the Stratford Herald ahead of the awards ceremony.

To nominate, visit www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/covid-response-awards where there will be a link to the awards website. Businesses can also find out about sponsorship opportunities for the Covid Recovery Awards and for the annual Stratford Business Awards.

Categories

Innovation: This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate how it adapted to the restrictions and barriers that Covid created.

Employer: We are looking for employers who have shown great leadership throughout the pandemic to support staff and, as a result, help the business thrive.

Employee: There have been plenty of people going the extra mile for their employers over the past two years, but also lots who have volunteered their skills while on furlough.

Community response: So many businesses, large and small, stepped up to help people in the community during the pandemic – especially the most vulnerable. Let us know which businesses deserve to be on the shortlist.

New business: This award will recognise the hard work shown in pushing ahead with a new venture, getting over the hurdles and coming out the other side with a profitable business.

Charity: Charities provided a lifeline for many during the pandemic, and this award will recognise how groups have refocussed and organised to help in exceptional circumstances.

Digital response: The winner of this award will be a business that managed a seamless switch from the real world to the virtual to ensure they could continue trading.

Judges’ award: For a business or person who deserves a special mention.