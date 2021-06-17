Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Covid outbreak shuts Chipping Campden School

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:44, 17 June 2021
 | Updated: 11:46, 17 June 2021

Chipping Campden School has closed until 28th June following a number of confirmed Covid cases.

Parents received an email late on Wednesday evening outlining the reasons for the decision.

Principal John Sanderson (48312085)
Principal John Sanderson (48312085)

So far five cases have been confirmed in Year 8, and one in Year 7. All cases involved children who travelled to school by bus. In addition four more students were waiting for the results of PCR tests, having tested positive using their home LFD test kits.

Principal John Sanderson sad: “Following a thorough risk assessment of the situation, Public Health England have directed the school to close on public health grounds for a temporary period of time as the cases are most likely to be the result of the much more transmissible Delta variant which is appearing across more than one year group. The cases have increased since the start of the week with an estimated 15% of staff and 75% of students deemed close contacts across the total number of cases. However, it should be stressed that this is considered a small outbreak and has not resulted in any hospitalisations.”

The school has reverted to hosting lessons online, and said they had actioned a deep clean of the school in order to allow staff without remote facilities back into the school from Monday

All Warwickshire News Coronavirus Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE