Covid outbreak shuts Chipping Campden School

Chipping Campden School has closed until 28th June following a number of confirmed Covid cases.

Parents received an email late on Wednesday evening outlining the reasons for the decision.

So far five cases have been confirmed in Year 8, and one in Year 7. All cases involved children who travelled to school by bus. In addition four more students were waiting for the results of PCR tests, having tested positive using their home LFD test kits.

Principal John Sanderson sad: “Following a thorough risk assessment of the situation, Public Health England have directed the school to close on public health grounds for a temporary period of time as the cases are most likely to be the result of the much more transmissible Delta variant which is appearing across more than one year group. The cases have increased since the start of the week with an estimated 15% of staff and 75% of students deemed close contacts across the total number of cases. However, it should be stressed that this is considered a small outbreak and has not resulted in any hospitalisations.”

The school has reverted to hosting lessons online, and said they had actioned a deep clean of the school in order to allow staff without remote facilities back into the school from Monday