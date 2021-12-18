MORE than 90 suspected cases of the Covid Omicron variant have been recorded in the Stratford district, according to the latest figures.

Official data, which runs until the seven days ending 13th December, show 91 cases for the area – six were confirmed by a laboratory while the others have been confirmed by S gene target failure (SGTF) – another method used to help identify a suspected Omicron case.

The first Omicron cases were recorded in the district in the seven days up until 6th December.

Neighbouring areas are all showing signs that the latest variant is spreading among the population.

In the Warwick district there were 215 recorded cases while the Cotswold's figure was 45.

Coventry (457) and Solihull (250) were showing some of the highest numbers in the area while Wychavon (57) and Redditch (41) were among the lowest.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process continues to gather pace.

On Tuesday (14th December) more than 110,000 Covid-19 vaccinations were given across the Midlands, according to NHS data.

It was a record day for the region and an increase of 66 per cent on the previous day.

Alison Tonge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “We are delighted that we have just witnessed our best weekday ever, and that already more than 430,000 vaccine appointments have been made across the Midlands this week - it is fantastic to see such a positive response from the public so far.

“Across the region we are once again pulling out all the stops to vaccinate as many as people as possible and at speed. I want to thank all the NHS staff and vaccination centre volunteers across the Midlands who are making huge efforts to ensure that there is a significant increase in the number of appointments available.

“We need everyone in the region to play their part and continue to come forward and book their vaccine through the national booking service.

“The data is clear – getting boosted is our best hope of protecting people against the new variant so please book your slot online and guarantee your vital jab.”

All eligible adults across the Midlands are encouraged to get their booster vaccine to ensure they have maximum protection against the virus.

People can get their vaccine by booking online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-COVID-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119, and GP practices are likewise inviting those who are eligible.

Walk-in vaccination sites are also available across the Midlands and people can use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site for them without an appointment.