A sharp rise in Covid cases in Shipston has led to the closure of the primary school and the cancellation of some Christmas events, including the Victorian Evening and Skating Event.

In the seven days leading up to 23rd November there were 109 new cases of Covid in the Shipston/Brailes area, this is a rise of 159.5 per cent on the previous seven days. The number of cases per 100K population was 1,124.5, this compares to an average rate in England of 439.5.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: “With the current rise in Covid cases we are experiencing in our area and with our priority to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of all those who attend and support Rotary events, it is with great regret and sadness that we have decided not to hold the Victorian Evening and the Skating Event.

Notwithstanding this decision, the Tree of Life will be shining out in the town centre as normal, through Christmas and also Father Christmas will still be visiting the residential areas of the town from December 8th and also in the High Street on Saturday, December 18th, bringing his Christmas cheer to everyone.”

The school shut last week, and it is unclear when it will reopen. The Herald is currently awaiting an update from the school and the county council.