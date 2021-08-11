Covid helps cut the cost of rural crime

COVID restrictions helped cause a nearly 35 per cent fall in the cost of theft to farming communities in rural Warwickshire during 2020.

According to its Rural Crime Report, NFU Mutual said the fall in the cost, which was an estimated £1.1m last year, was also down to increased farm security and rural policing.

Across the country the fall was about 20.3 per cent on the previous year, making it the lowest annual cost recorded in five years.

However, the NFU warned that highly-organised criminals continued to plague farmyards, stealing high-value farming global positioning systems, quad bikes and ATVs.

Other rural crimes, including dog attacks on livestock and fly-tipping rose sharply.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at the Stratford-based insurer, said: “Coronavirus restrictions, ramped-up security on farms and Warwickshire’s dedicated rural crime team provided a welcome fall in rural thefts last year.

“While lockdown may have locked some criminals out of the countryside – rural crime hasn’t gone away. Thieves are now returning armed with new tactics and targets. As the economic impact of the pandemic bites, we are very concerned that rural theft may escalate significantly.”

Inspector Allison Wiggin, rural crime lead for Warwickshire Police, said: “We are pleased to see the reduction in NFU Mutual’s claims figures in our county. Our team has worked hard throughout the pandemic to tackle rural crime, help keep our rural communities safe and support the farmers in our county.

“The systems we have in place ensure we are aware of incidents reported ensuring we respond effectively to support victims and tackle any emerging trends, such as livestock worrying.

“In 2020, the Rural Crime Team recovered over £500,000 of stolen agricultural vehicles, equipment, tools, plant and caravans. We continue to do all we can to engage with our farmers, provide advice, support, plus disrupt and bring offenders to justice.”