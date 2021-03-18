Henley School will remain closed until 29th March for all but the children of key workers, following positive coronavirus tests among pupils.

Mark Wilson headteacher at Henley School (45273986)

The news is unfortunate so soon after children returned to the classroom, but the school has switched back to online teaching in the meantime, which has been very successful over recent months.

Headteacher Mark Wilson, said: "We did so much preparation to make the school ready this month, our Covid testing facility is fantastic, but it is so sad that we’ve had to partially close the school so soon."

Mr Wilson added that Public Health England advice surrounding school buses, where if one passenger tests positive, all passengers should go into self-isolation, has had an impact at Henley School.

A thorough deep cleaning process will now get underway at the school.