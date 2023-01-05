FLU and Covid are piling pressure on Warwick Hospital’s emergency services.

Warwick is just one of many hospitals across the UK struggling with a perfect storm created by the aftermath of the pandemic, rising cases of flu and staff shortages.

Medical chiefs at the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) which runs Warwick Hospital, describe flu as a ‘big issue at the moment’.

This comes as a 92-year-old woman who was rushed into Warwick Hospital was forced to lie on the floor in A&E for hours while waiting to be seen, as it was so overcrowded, according to her daughter.