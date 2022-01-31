Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi is isolating with Covid keeping him away from an awkward day in Parliament as partygate and Greensill scandals are in the public eye.

He revealed the news that he had tested positive for the virus on Sunday via his Twitter account at 11am this morning (Monday).

He said: “Yesterday I tested positive for Covid and will therefore be watching my brilliant colleagues at oral questions today instead.

“Thankfully I’ve had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate.”

The former vaccine minister embellished his post with strong arm and jab emojis.

A number of people responded to the post pointing out that it was probably fortuitous that Mr Zahawi was not going to be in Parliament for Prime Minister’s Questions when Boris Johnson will be facing further interrogation over ‘partygate’ following sharing of some of Sue Gray’s findings today into lockdown gatherings at 10 Downing Street.

Meanwhile the majority of respondents to the post were angry that schoolchildren were not being adequately protected by vaccines and that they, and adults working in education, were being exposed to unnecessary dangers after the scrapping of facemasks and other measures.

Heidi Sumner, was one of many using the trending hashtag #MakeSchoolsSafe while responding to Mr Zahawi’s post, said: “Husband, a teacher, tested positive this morning and is really feeling ill. Schools are a hotbed of infections and in chaos. You let it happen.”

Another angry parent, Claire Cozler, said: “You are lucky enough to be able to isolate and work from home. Rights which you have not afforded our children, vaccinations, ventilation and filtration, the right to protect themselves, and even for infected classmates to be able to isolate without fear of fines. Reflect on that.”

While Hannah Webb said: “I also am tripled jabbed and Covid positive. Cases in every class in my child's school, no filters, no mitigations. Children are expected to go school when Covid is in their household and we wonder why it is spreading like wildfire.”

Another reason why Mr Zahawi may have found he benches of Parliament uncomfortable seating this week was the likely debate of further exposure of the Greenshill lobbying scandal.

In a report on Friday, the Financial Times revealed that it had found out via a freedom of information request that in October 2020, when Mr Zahawi was a minister in the business department (BEISS), steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta, of GFG Alliance, had written to Mr Zahawi thanking him for his “instrumental” role in securing £400million government-backed loans for Greenshill after lobbying from David Cameron.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Mr Zahawi said that he had referred enquiries from GFG back to BEISS, and sought to dissociate the MP from involvement. They said: “The claim that Nadhim was instrumental in securing approval is little more than flattery from GFG in an overwritten letter from their PR team.”