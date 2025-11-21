EVERY year around this time, there’s an awards event in Stratford that has a group of men and women choking back tears, smiling with admiration and feeling privileged to have shared in the stories of some remarkable children.

The four young people involved at the 2025 event are each a student at one of the town’s senior schools – Stratford-upon-Avon School, King Edward VI School, Welcombe Hills School and Stratford Girls’ Grammar School (SGGS) – and were put forward for the Children of Courage Awards by their teachers.

Each has a very different story to tell at this event organised by Stratford Rotary Club, but they are all similar in that they include determination, positivity and a will to succeed.

From SGGS was Carollin McHale, a nomination that received unanimous support from the teaching staff.

“To truly understand the admiration we all have for her, you need to hear her story,” explained teacher Phil Vaughan to the attendees at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel on Monday (17th November).

“We all imagine childhood as carefree, secure and stable. Sadly, Carollin’s journey has been far from that. At an early age, she faced the devastating loss of her half-sister, a tragedy that would shake any family, but more challenges lay ahead. Several years ago, Carollin’s father became seriously ill. In 2023, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, a life-limiting condition.

“Even before his diagnosis, Carollin stepped up in ways few could imagine. Alongside her mother, she cared for her father at home, showing love, patience and bravery. Through countless hospital visits, in 2024, she supported her mum and never faltered.

“Sadly, her father passed away in August 2024. Circumstances like these would test even the strongest amongst us, yet Carollin has shown extraordinary resilience. Through-out her time at SGGS, she has barely missed a day of school.

“Her academic progress has been excellent, driven by a remarkable work ethic. She’s mature and a sensitive friend, and somehow she even finds time to play football. Recently, when her mum was admitted to hospital, Carollin remained calm and level-headed.

“She spoke to medical professionals, organised essentials from home and ensured meals were arranged. Her life space mentor summed it up perfectly – she’s shown a degree of courage and resilience that many adults fail to muster, and for this, she is truly inspirational.

“Carollin, your strength and grace are beyond your years. You’re an inspiration to us all and the school could not be prouder of you. This award recognises your determination, resilience and unwavering courage.”

Over at Welcombe Hills School the nomination was for Katie Smith.

Lisa Sim said, that while she couldn’t go through all of Katie’s story, she added: “Katie had the most traumatic experience that you couldn’t even imagine, but she found her voice to courageously speak out about this experience, something that many young people would not be able to do.

“This is both brave and inspiring. She’s not let this experience hold her back, she shows up to school, she works really hard.

“Amazingly, she managed to practise some mock exams with all this going on in her personal life.

“Katie’s resilience continues to inspire all her friends and the staff at the school and I really hope that this award is the beginning of the amazing things to come.

“She deserves so much good to come to her and she especially deserves this award.”

Imogen Palmer, who's a Year 13 student studying art, media and English literature A-levels at Stratford-upon-Avon School, was, through no fault of her own, left by her parents to fend for herself when barely 17 years old.

She had gone home one Friday evening and her mum wasn’t at there, Abi Attwood said. “It was a cold night, winter was settled in, it was in the minuses. In the end, with a little battery on her phone, she called a parent of one of her friends to come and collect her.”

The police were involved as the family pets – a faithful old dog and two cats – were in the home alone.

“Not a word from mum, no messages to return, no answer on her phone. Obviously, Imogen feared the worst and the weekend carried on,” Abi continued. “On the Tuesday, a plainclothes police officer came to school to see me. They’d found mum, she was alive.

“We had to get Imogen from her lesson so that she could give the police officer a key to let mum into the home. Imogen went in the car with mum and the police officer, came back into school, but by the time she’d gone back home, mum had left again.

“No word, no note, no explanation. It appeared that Imogen’s mum had chosen her dad above Imogen. So, she was on her own.”

Imogen had to live in specialist accommodation in Leamington, which her Stratford teachers helped her set up as a home, and “all of a sudden found herself having to budget for food, washing clothes, travelling on the train, which is something she hadn’t even done.”

She added: “Her elderly dog had to be put to sleep and we had to re-home to her two beloved cats and her tutor, who’d been her tutor since Year 7, took them on and he has them now, so she’s able to catch up with pictures of them and hear about them.”

She lived in Leamington until turning 18, when she needed to find somewhere new and was offered a home with a friend’s family.

In all that time she has not let her school work slip – and managed to raise her expected A-level grades to As and is focused on a career in the film industry.

“Imogen… is proof that with a positive mindset, you can change, things can change for the better. She’s so brave and never moans. She shows great courage and with Christmas approaching, Imogen’s going to deliver an assembly to our students, just to show that you can speak out if things are happening to you that aren’t right, just talk… you're never alone.”

Finally, Bennet Carr, headmaster at KES, spoke about Rhiya Ingham who back in October 2015, when she was just seven years old, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

“What followed were years of treatment, in fact the best part of two solid years in hospital, countless operations, transfusions and chemotherapy.

“As you can imagine, this wasn’t just a physical battle, it disrupted her childhood, her education and brought challenges that most of us can only imagine. And while she is in remission, this impact is still ongoing.

“A diagnosis of this nature, of course, never really goes away. Given this history, anyone would forgive Rhiya for being pessimistic or feeling sorry for herself, but the opposite is true.”

He added: “What makes Rhiya so distinctive is her positivity and her ability to face every hurdle with a can-do attitude. Even while juggling the medical appointments and coping with the lasting effects of her illness, she has kept her focus on her studies, achieving outstanding GCSE results and now on track to achieve highly in her A-levels.

“So what does the future hold for Rhiya? Well, Rhiya wants to study medicine, of course, and why? So she can help others just as doctors and nurses helped her.

“That kind of determination and compassion is genuinely inspiring, and what makes her a true example of courage.”