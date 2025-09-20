WEDDING venues across the area have been rallying round to help couples thrown into panic after being told that a luxury hotel near Claverdon was cancelling their bookings for next year.

Ardencote Manor has been a popular choice for weddings with its grand house and idyllic gardens.

The Herald reported earlier this month that the four-star hotel and spa, which was family owned, had been bought by Moreton-in-Marsh-based Barons Eden for an undisclosed sum.

But that news was rapidly followed by couples counting down to the happiest day of their lives having their deposits refunded and told they would have to look elsewhere.

The Victorian manor house has 110 en-suite bedrooms, conference facilities, three restaurants and bars, a spa and two swimming pools as well as an 18-hole golf course.

It also had two licensed venues for holding weddings – one indoor and one for the summer months on an island.

Its website said: “The Arden Suite is licensed to perform civil ceremonies for up to 150 guests, while our stylishly impressive Wedding Pavilion is also licensed for 150 guests.”

Further details show up on the Real Weddings website: “A day as special as your wedding deserves the perfect venue. From gorgeous banqueting rooms to a truly tranquil setting, the Ardencote offers everything you could need for a wonderful wedding celebration.

“The venue is nestled within 83 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds which feature a picturesque three-acre lake. The idyllic setting provides perfect backdrops for all of your important wedding photographs. Whether you are planning a grand celebration or an intimate affair with your nearest and dearest, your wedding at the Ardencote is sure to be perfect.

“The dedicated team will be on hand every step of the way to support you throughout your plans and help you create lifelong memories.”

But the weddings link on the Ardencote’s own website has now disappeared, echoing the rush to find alternatives, with the prospect of finding a different venue and maybe needing to change dates in the popular summer months – throwing many well-set arrangements into chaos.

Couples have used a Facebook page called Warwickshire Weddings to share the news and appeal for new venues.

Laura Smith wrote on there last week: “I’ve just had a call from Ardencote cancelling my wedding for next year. Obviously all my suppliers are booked so I’m trying to keep my date to prevent losing my suppliers.

“Can I please have some suggestions on alternative venues?”

Members of the group and other venues responded with various suggestions and she was able to post an update saying she had found an alternative – but would leave the post up to help any other couples looking for ideas.

Others who faced the same situation also commented.

Jenna Michelle wrote: “Same thing has happened to me too, utterly heartbroken!”

The Herald approached Barons Eden for a comment but after being put on hold we were told by a member of the team: “We are not in a position to comment at this time.”