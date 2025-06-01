HELPING to bring 100 puppies into this world is an incredible - and very fluffy - achievement which has helped support a vital charity.

Ruth and Jon Mercer have just celebrated the arrival of the 100th guide dog puppy born at their home in Oxhill.

Ruth signed up to be a breeding dog volunteer for Guide Dogs after seeing an advert in the Stratford Herald in 2006. She and Jon have cared for four guide dog mums over the last two decades and currently have Rhoda and retired guide dog mum Georgia living with her and her family permanently.

Guide Dogs volunteer welcomes 100th guide dog puppy

For most of the time, these doggy mums are like any other pet dog, but during their time on the charity’s breeding programme, they have litters of pups who will hopefully become working guide dogs.

The 100th puppy is one of 11 puppies in the litter who were born to Rhoda on 16th April.

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Guide Dogs: Guide Dogs volunteer welcomes 100th guide dog puppy

Ruth said: “It’s been amazing and incredibly rewarding to have delivered over 100 puppies for Guide Dogs. Every litter that has been born at our home has given us enormous pleasure and a sense of satisfaction that they might go on to change someone’s life. We feel lucky to have been at the start of the Guide Dog journey for so many puppies.”

She added: “The charity works so hard to support as many people with sight loss as possible but as they receive no government funding, they rely solely on donations to continue this vital work.”

One fundraising initiative includes a partnership with Omaze, which raffles luxury homes.

For more information on how you can support Guide Dogs raise vital funds through Omaze, visit guidedogs.org.uk/omaze/