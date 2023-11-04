Home   News   Article

Stratford-upon-Avon couple launch Christmas shoebox appeal to help Romanian families in need

By Lise Evans
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 18:18, 04 November 2023

A STRATFORD couple are asking for caring individuals and organisations to donate to their annual shoebox collection for Romania.

Malcolm and Anne McCulloch are asking people to prepare a shoebox of everyday items suitable for a family living in exceptionally modest conditions.

Suitable items include basic toiletries, stationery supplies, toys, winter hats, scarves and gloves.

