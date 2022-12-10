CHRISTMAS is a time for giving and good tidings but for thousands of people it can be a time of loneliness and despair and many of them will turn to Samaritans for help in their darkest days and nights.

A married couple who volunteer for the Stratford branch of Samaritans will this month achieve 100 years of volunteering between them and their selfless help to save lives will be recognised at Stratford Samaritans’ Annual General Meeting held today, 8th December.

It was December 1972 when Alison Hoddell started with Samaritans and persuaded her husband, Stephen, to join her aa little while later in what would become a remarkable achievement as they’ve each served the suicide prevention charity for the last 50 years.