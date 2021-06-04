FIFTY years on from appearing in the Stratford Herald after their wedding, David and Jane Southeard have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

The couple were married in Leeds on 17th April 1971 by David’s father, the Rev Gordon Southeard, who was vicar of St Peter’s church, Wootton Wawen, and rural dean of Alcester at the time.

David and Jane met while studying at the University of Bath and, having qualified in education and social work respectively, their careers took them to Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Coventry and Warwickshire.

Since David retired from his post as headteacher of Sherbourne Fields special school in Coventry and Jane from Warwickshire County Council as a senior manager in adult social care, they have been enjoying life in Stratford, where they are members of the Bear Pit Theatre and Trinity Players.

The couple celebrated the day with a service of thanksgiving and renewal of vows, conducted by the Rev Patrick Taylor at Holy Trinity church, and by spending time in the garden of their home in Albany Road with their three children and five grandchildren.

Jane told the Herald their strong relationship was based on “fun, family and forgiveness”, and recited some words from Winnie the Pooh, which had been read out during the celebration at Holy Trinity: “Love is taking a few steps backwards – maybe even more – to give way to the happiness of the person you love.”

She added that the last year had seen them largely relieved of grandparent childcare duties, which usually keeps them busy, and so had to redirect their energies into the home and online Zoom drama sessions with the Trinity Players.

“We’ve found things to do and have not been bored, and we’re feeling optimistic,” she said.