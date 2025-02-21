By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

WARWICKSHIRE County Council’s U-turn on controversial spending cuts has been met with mixed emotions from political opposition.

The authority announced on Wednesday that it now plans to reverse some of the cutbacks that had been rubber stamped only 13 days earlier by the Conservative administration in charge having received “better than anticipated” public health grant and business rate estimates for the new financial year.

It had been proposed to end Sunday opening of libraries in Nuneaton, Rugby and Leamington and to make from smaller staffed libraries voluntary-run, moves that councillors from opposition parties tried to change during the budget debate only to get voted down.

An online petition followed on the Sunday closures, attracting more than 800 signatures in four days.

A council press release said that the library plans had been shelved altogether, while some public health services earmarked to end when their contracts expire over the next four years, saving a cumulative £414,000 per year from 2028-29, have been rescued.

Plans to change opening times at some libraries and make others volunteer run have been shelved.

There is a £900,000 boost for preventative activity through our public health contracts with “particular focus on new birth visits within 14 days, infant mortality and NHS health checks”, while a £200,000-per-year preventative mental health service, set to stop from April 2026, has been spared the chop.

When approached, the council said the volume of overall extra funding had yet to be finalised but that detail would come forward as part of a service estimates report presented to cabinet – the panel of Conservative councillors in charge of major service areas – on April 10 when they will also be asked to confirm the budget tweaks.

The council’s announcement quoted deputy leader Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston) as being delighted to “remove the savings we most wanted to avoid” despite the “constant challenge to protect these services from the impact of financial pressures”.

Green group leader Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick) was among those to challenge the cuts before they were made, describing them as “false economy”.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am delighted they have seen sense on at least some elements and had a good look at the Green and other budget amendments.

“There are still a few more things that I think need attention. They are still cutting funding for children’s centres by approximately £900,000 per year starting in 2028, these are crucial preventative services so while I am delighted about the changes, there are still more very sensible things they should be doing.

“With the way these cuts are sometimes put forward, the real impact isn’t considered. The debate that happened brought to life the impact that these decisions would have, suddenly it stops being words on a paper and becomes real.

“Let’s be clear, it was a Conservative administration putting forward these savings. The Conservatives need to own that.

“Of course there will be continued pressures and they will be hard but it is about being aware of the real impact and the preventative work that can be achieved.

“If those library services help just one family stay connected, or two or three older people that would otherwise be isolated, then that is a real cash saving – never mind the huge human benefit – for the county council.

“It is a mistake the Conservatives have made time and again over the past decade. They keep cutting things like children’s centres and then wonder why so many children are not school ready.”