WARWICKSHIRE’S crime fighters have come up with a new name for police stations. They’re to be called “resolution centres” under a scheme aimed at making police officers more accessible to the public.

Plans for these new centres have been unveiled by Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire’s police and crime commissioner, as part of his budget proposals for 2023-24. The centres will be based at four main police stations – Stratford, Leamington, Rugby and Nuneaton.

“The opening times of police stations in recent years has been sporadic,” Mr Seccombe told the Herald. People found this frustrating, especially when they discovered on arrival at a police station that they weren’t able to speak to an actual police officer, but only to a civilian member of staff.