THE rollout of Warwickshire County Council’s new crime prevention plan has been delayed.

Council leader Cllr George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) presented the new Crime Awareness and Prevention Programme (CAPP) as one of four policies that made up his ‘Recalibrating Warwickshire’ initiative announced in August.

With a focus on assaults, burglaries, anti-social behaviour and vandalism, and “a particular focus on high-crime areas like Nuneaton and Bedworth”, CAPP is set to feature public outreach, targeted infrastructure upgrades and the creation of a new community safety unit to coordinate various bodies that work together on public safety.

At the launch, Cllr Finch insisted residents “no longer feel safe in their local communities” and that redress was “our top priority”.

He committed to quarterly crime and safety surgeries “led by cabinet portfolio holders and council officers” in each district and borough, a street lighting policy with a view to installing more in areas where it would improve public safety and £3,000-per-year grants for all 57 county councillors to spend at their discretion on community safety projects – a new spending commitment of £171,000 on that element alone.

Details were due to be put in front of all councillors at a meeting in September but deputy leader of the opposition Cllr Sarah Boad (Lib Dem Leamington North) noted at last week’s meeting of the cabinet – the Reform UK panel of councillors in charge of major service areas – that elected officials had heard nothing since the big reveal.

George Finch on steps of Shire Hall

She asked for an update and how the new policies would fit with existing work done under the Warwickshire Community Safety Agreement, the overarching set of principles that guide how stakeholders including police and councils work together.

Cllr Finch said: “I have been working with officers on CAPP and it is developing as it goes on.

“The announcements were made, yes, and the officers have put more meat on the bones and helped to make sure it is ready to go through.

“It has taken a little longer but that is completely fine, I am really happy with that. They are going through it at the moment which I am really happy with and it will work with the plan.

“Working with other partners as well, Neighbourhood Watch is a big part, I spoke to them regarding the Crime Awareness and Prevention Programme because sometimes there is no point in making a new thing when there is something there that you can support and make better.

“I have been speaking to places like Safeline and it is quite important to go around and speak to people about them feeling safe, especially in the town centres.

“Dale [Cllr Dale Bridgwater, Reform UK’s portfolio holder for community safety] and I have been working together quite well, particularly with CAPP and working together with officers to develop it further.

“It is not ready yet but it is something I am looking forward to announcing when it can come out, when we have finished it and polished it up.”

Cllr Boad requested a briefing when the county’s political group leaders meet privately at the end of October and queried where the “not inconsiderable sum of money” would be coming from for the grants.

She asked: “Is it going to be in the budget for 2026-27 or are you taking it from existing resources?”

Cllr Finch replied: “I am going to have to go back. I can’t promise you it will be by the leader’s liaison group at the end of October but once we have spoken to officers and I have an update to see how it is going, we will go from there.”