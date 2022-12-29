New figures released on Boxing Day reveal that Warwickshire is one of the worst counties for fox hunting and nuisance caused by hunts.

The statistics from the League Against Cruel Sports, show Warwickshire is in the top five of the worst affected counties in Britain.

There were 21 reports of either suspected illegal hunting or hunt havoc in Warwickshire in just five-and-a-half weeks between 1st November and 7th December.

This latest report comes after last week’s Herald front page which covered the issuing of a Community Protection Notice by Warwickshire Police against the hunt after it caused chaos on roads near Stratford.

Video footage from a hunt on 23rd November showed drivers having to swerve to avoid the dogs as they ran around on the A422 during a hunt. Under the CPN, the hunt will have to tell police exactly what time and where it will be crossing roads. This, say anti-hunt campaigners, would make illegal hunting of foxes impossible.