A DRUG dealer has been jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Stratford – twice within a few days.

The judge was handed a “moving” letter from Rojay Brady’s parents and heard that the 20-year-old had been recruited in a county lines operation after being promised a job in the hospitality industry and expected to be staying in a hotel in the town.

But Recorder Martin Butterworth rejected pleas for a suspended sentence, telling Brady: “The fact that you went on to commit identical offences a little over a week after you had been released on bail is something I can’t ignore.” He was jailed for a total of three years after pleading guilty to four charges of possessing drugs with intent to supply them.

Prosecutor David Jackson said: “Police were carrying out an operation aimed at targeting individuals and their property at risk of being taken over by county lines drug dealers. On 19th January officers went to a flat in Stratford, in Trevelyan Crescent, to carry out a welfare check on the female occupant.”

Warwick Crown Court (46295579)

In the communal area they found Brady, who said he was visiting a friend to do some electrical work. He tried to leave, saying he lived in Birmingham and had a train to catch.

When officers told him he was going to be searched, he claimed he had a spliff – but officers found a golf ball-sized wrap with 39 individual wraps of heroin and 12 of crack cocaine worth £510, plus £776 in cash and two phones.

A week later, one of the officers recognised Brady again in Baker Avenue. As he was detained for a search, Brady reached to his waistband and the officer took him to the ground, realising Brady had put something in his mouth. The officer managed to prise out the package, which contained 3.1g of crack and 3.7g of heroin worth more than £500.

Defending Brady, from Stechford, Birmingham, Ian Speed told Warwick Crown Court: “This is typical county lines activity. They had recruited this young man, who was using cannabis, off the streets and offered him a job in the hospitality industry in Stratford.

“He thought he would be at a hotel. Lo and behold he’s taken there and put in a flat, and there he was required to deal in drugs. He gets caught and is arrested, and the police seize the drugs – and he then becomes in debt to the people organising this, because they say he now owes them for their drugs and money.”

Mr Speed argued: “To incarcerate him would put him among those who had sought to engage him with drugs.”

The recorder told Brady: “I have read a very moving and articulate letter from your parents, who must be at their wits’ end with what is going on with their son, and I accept you are a young man with health issues, which will have had a bearing on your vulnerability to being recruited into this sort of activity.”

“But it is impossible for me not to see this as an offence which falls into a significant role.”