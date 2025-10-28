COUNCILLORS overseeing home-to-school transport cuts that could affect more than 1,000 Warwickshire children “aren’t clear” on what is happening.

That was the assertion of a rival politician left baffled by mixed messaging over Warwickshire County Council’s proposed changes to its home-to-school transport policy.

It is one of four essential services that has suffered from ballooning costs in recent years with a £17.2 million spend in 2018-19 more than doubling to a £46.6m budget for this financial year.

In a bid to bring that down, the council wants to make “significant changes” to align current eligibility rights with national rules, getting rid of many non-statutory elements – cases where providing or funding school transport is not legally obliged.

They include the withdrawal of automatic funding for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to get to specialised nursery places, a greater onus on post-16 SEND learners to utilise other options ahead of council-funded transport, while independent travel training “will be encouraged” for SEND pupils from Year 9.

Another change will see more stringent assessments on walking routes currently deemed unsafe with a lack of street lighting no longer automatically triggering eligibility for transport or funding.

Overall, the council expects up to 1,100 children and up to 300 post-16 learners to be affected by plans scheduled to start from September next year and fully rolled out by September 2027. The specialist nursery element is expected to affect less than five children per year.

The cabinet last week approved going out to public consultation on the proposals with leader Cllr George Finch (Reform, Bedworth Central) describing the rising costs as “shocking” but vowing to stand by SEND children.

“They will be the ones we put at the forefront of this,” he said.

Deputy leader and finance lead Cllr Stephen Shaw (Reform UK, Polesworth) went further, insisting that arrangements for the 7,600 children without education, health and care plans (EHCPs) required a “big-style” review.

“I think there is a lot of money being wasted on taxis and parents being paid to actually take their kids to school – it has to be reviewed,” he said. “We have to look through this properly, get these costs down and make sure parents are more responsible who can take [their children] to school.”

Cllr Jennifer McAllister (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) asked about axing transport to specialist nurseries, sparking some confusion.

“You’ve just said you want to protect SEND children yet you propose to remove nursery-age transport provision,” she said.

“It only affects fewer than five children so why are you doing it if you want to protect SEND children? Early years are really important for children to develop social skills and if it is fewer than five, how much is that costing?”

Cllr Finch referred to this being a consultation with no final decisions made, but not to the rationale of that part, something Cllr McAllister continued to probe.

“You’ve put it in as something you want to consult on, you’re putting forward the idea that you want to remove it,” she said. “Is it because it is costing a lot? Is it because it is non-statutory?”

Portfolio holder for transport and planning Cllr Jennifer Warren (Reform UK, Hartshill & Mancetter) then intervened and appeared to commit to maintaining that element.

“We will actually take them out of the system and deal with it differently, outside of their package of care,” said Cllr Warren. “What we don’t want to do is open the gates for all nursery children which is where you will typically find these things can go, so we can manage the very limited amount of children that we have with SEND under the age of five and put it out to make sure we are not funding all children of nursery age, I think that is what we are pre-empting.

“Nobody will fall through the gaps but it makes sense to take it out at this stage because it is in there.”

Currently, SEND children in Warwickshire who have an approved place at and attend their nearest appropriate specialist nursery are eligible for free transport from the age of three.

The new policy does not include this, with a council document stating that policy is “out of date with the working practices”, advocating its removal due to the “cohort being small and it not being a statutory requirement”.

Cllr McAllister stressed that the situation was still unclear.

Cllr Finch replied: “I completely get your point but it is 10,000 children, 2,500 of those have SEND, 7,500 don’t. It has gone from £16m to £50m in the space of four years.

“I don’t even want to calculate how much it will go up by in the next four years and that is why we are stepping in to make sure there are efficiencies and the right reform is made to support everyone going forward, and councils.”

The public consultation is scheduled to start next month.