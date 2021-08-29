Warwickshire County Council has pledged to consider ways of improving safety on Shipston Bridge, following concerns raised by the Town Council.

Shipston Bridge (50656500)

Earlier this month the Herald revealed that town councillors were supportive of measures to improve safety for pedestrians on the bridge, following a recent incident.

The bridge itself is very narrow and although it is just about wide enough for two cars to pass one another, when pedestrians are also on the bridge, the situation becomes dangerous.

There is only a white line to mark the pedestrian route, with no kerb or barrier separating them from the carriageway.

Councillors have expressed their support for either a priority traffic direction to be installed, such as that on Welford Bridge, or traffic lights to be put in.

This week the county council said they would look into what could be done.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council, said: “Following the concerns raised around the safety of pedestrians when walking over Shipston Bridge, a review will be carried out and schemes to improve the safety of pedestrians crossing the bridge will be considered."

Speaking to the Herald earlier this month Cllr Trevor Harvey, district councillor for Shipston North, described the situation on Shipston Bridge as ‘a recipe for serious accidents’.