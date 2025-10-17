WARWICKSHIRE County Council stands accused of putting money considerations above lives as concern grows over ‘the most dangerous crossroads in the district’.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition to make Ettington crossroads safer as a biker continues his fight to recover from critical injuries he sustained following a crash two weekends ago.

The crash on Sunday, 5th October – between a Skoda Fabia and the man’s motorbike – is just one of numerous incidents at the staggered junction, which has been condemned by many on social media as the “most dangerous crossroads in the district”.

As the Herald reported in our front cover story last week (9th October), residents say the site, where the Fosse Way crosses the A422 Banbury Road near Ettington, has been known as an accident blackspot since the 1960s.

Confusion over whose right of way it is and a blind dip in Banbury Road coming from Pillerton make the crossroads problematic.

However, despite most people in the area knowing someone who’s had a bump or a more serious crash at the crossroads, Warwickshire Council Council (WCC) told the Herald that besides last weekend’s crash it only has “four reported road traffic collisions resulting in injury, none of which resulted in a fatality, at the junction over the past five years”.

James Keitley, right, has started a petition demanding improvements to the Fosseway junction just outside Ettington where he is was pictured with Richard Smith, chairman of the parish council. Photo: Mark Williamson

Nonetheless residents have called for urgent preventative measures to be introduced at the crossroads rather than waiting for there to be a death.

James Keitley, 58, a handyman who lives in Ettington, launched the petition on the WCC website with the slogan ‘seeing lives saved not lives lost’.

He said: “We need compassion and for something to be done now to protect lives, and that’s why I started the petition. The community in Ettington and the surrounding villages all want to see a change at that junction. They’re all fed up with the number of accidents.”

Parish council chair Richard Smith, 59, an engineer at Jaguar Land Rover, said that they have long asked the county council for improved safety at the crossroads.

“It feels like they’ve got rules and regulations, and you get an almost automated reply depending on what the computer says the rules are,” said Cllr Smith.

“I would like to see a little bit of humanity in terms of looking at the situation. It shouldn’t be the case that injuries or fatalities are used to tick boxes. That’s certainly sad for victims and families, but it does feel like authorities are waiting for these numbers to go up.”

In response, on Tuesday (14th October) Marcus Alford-Longley, the county council’s principal road safety engineer, expressed sympathy with those concerned about the crossroads, and announced some new measures.

He said: “WCC shares the community’s concern about safety at this location and continues to monitor collision data closely.

This sign at the Fosseway junction just outside Ettington was damaged by an accident a couple of years ago and has still not been repaired. Photo: Mark Williamson

“While we understand the calls for more substantial interventions such as traffic signals or a roundabout, there are several constraints that limit what can be delivered at this site.

“The junction is bordered by third-party land, and any major reconfiguration would require significant land acquisition, which is not currently feasible.

“In addition, all proposed interventions must align with WCC’s Casualty Reduction Scheme policy, which prioritises sites based on verified collision history, severity, and cost-benefit analysis. This ensures that available resources are directed to locations where they can deliver the greatest reduction in casualties.

“The measures currently under consideration – such as improved signage and visibility – are designed to address key risks within the existing highway boundary. While Banbury Road is already subject to a 50mph limit, we are proposing to reduce a section of the currently derestricted Fosse Way on both approaches to the junction.

“This change is intended to encourage earlier speed reduction and more cautious driver behaviour. These adjustments, alongside clearer signage, aim to improve driver awareness and the environment of the junction.”

He added: “We appreciate the community’s input and will continue to assess the site in line with our policy framework and available resources.”

Campaigner Mr Keitley greeted Mr Alford-Longley’s proposals with cynicism.

“There are signs currently at the junction which have been broken and obscured for over a year. The flashing sign from the Pillerton side remains not working due to overgrown vegetation, and despite requests from the parish council and community nothing gets done.

“None of these measures sound like they will actually make a difference.

“ I think it’s a case of the council being all mouth and no trousers, and prioritising money over lives.”

