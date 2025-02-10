MAKING her way all the way from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia to Shipston is sensational country singer Martha Spencer, who will be accompanied by old-time fiddler Lucas Pasley. The concert takes place on Monday, 10th February, 8pm at the Thirst Edition.

Martha is an American Country singer, songwriter and mountain musician/dancer. She has been featured in Rolling Stone magazine and other publications and regularly tours across the USA and internationally.

Martha Spencer

Her shows are full of energy – ranging from traditional Appalachian tunes on fiddle and banjo to touching original Country songs – not to mention some lively flatfoot dancing to boot.

For more information head to website marthaspencermusic.com.