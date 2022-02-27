We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A LICK of paint turned into six months hard graft for the new owner of a country inn near Chipping Campden.

Alex Morbey took on The Seagrave Arms in Weston-sub-Edge at the end of August, thinking it would be a simple case of redecorating.

But she quickly realised the Grade-II listed Cotswold stone building needed completely re-wiring and re-plumbing.

She said: “I thought it was going to be six weeks, a quick lick of paint but the plaster started coming off and we found several leaks in the ceilings, so those had to be repaired and eventually, pretty much every room had to be replastered,” she said.

Nine large sash windows also had to be expertly repaired and restored by craftsmen, while the wooden staircase and the wooden floorboards “needed a lot of love and attention”.

“We’ve sanded and re-varnished them. As it’s a listed building, we’ve repaired and restored everything, rather than replacing with new, which is why it took a lot of time and skilled builders and trades,” she added.

Alex celebrated the team’s opening night recently, two years after The Seagrave Arms was shuttered up.

“It went well, and it was lovely to have such strong local support,” she said.

“I’ve got a dog and every time I walk him, I meet more people in the area. Many of them came in to support us.

“After the pub having being shut for so long, everyone was very keen to come and have a look and we’ve had lots of lovely comments about how homey it is – including our roaring log fire.”

The kitchen team is led by head chef Christopher Short, who lives near Alcester and is a former executive chef for the RSC.

His new menu offers beef Wellington, steaks, fishcakes, scallops, mussels and vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes, while Sunday lunches include roast beef, leg of lamb or corn-fed chicken plus fish, vegetarian and vegan options.

The 17th former coaching inn has seven en suite bedrooms, two of which are dog-friendly. The bar and restaurant also welcome dogs.

Alex grew up in Cambridgeshire and was venue operations manager at her family’s business, renowned hotel The Old Hall in Ely.

A Jacobean manor, it hosts up to 130 weddings a year and is set in 3,000 acres.

She was also duty manager at historic Cotswolds inn the Lygon Arms in Broadway, which is a favourite haunt of celebrities. Hugh Grant and Amanda Holden are among those who’ve been spotted there.

Alex’s mum, Alison Morbey who owns the Old Hall, helped designed the new interiors of the Seagrave Arms.