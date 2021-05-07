Counting under way in county council elections

It’s been an election like no other, but counting is under way at Stratford Leisure Centre to determine who will be your representatives at Warwickshire County Council.

Yesterday saw residents go to the polls donned in masks and carrying their own pens as precautions against coronavirus.

It wasn’t just the county council elections residents were voting in, Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner is also being decided, after last year’s vote was postponed due to the pandemic.

We should start to get see who will serve on Warwickshire County Council later today, with half of the results expected before lunchtime and the others later this afternoon.

However it wont be until next week that the next crime commissioner is known, with counting not due to start until Monday.

Overall turnout at the county council elections has been recorded as 42.15 per cent with 44,896 votes cast.

We’re here to provide you with all today’s results as they come in.