Devastating damage done to one of the historic Shakespeare houses in Stratford by an elderly driver accidentally ramming into it is going to be extremely costly.

That was the warning from the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) after Hall’s Croft was hit by the male driver, 77, reversing his Range Rover at around 9.30am on Friday, 17th October.

The SUV struck the former Old Town home of Shakespeare’s daughter Susanna and her husband, Dr John Hall, causing “substantial damage” to its fabric, damaging several 17th century timbers and exposing the oldest parts of the house interior to the elements.

A major multi-million restoration project is already under way at Hall’s Croft – whose foundations are sinking – and ironically engineering experts were already attending an on-site meeting when Friday’s prang took place.

A worker at the scene told the Herald that the damage was “not a quick fix”.

The damaged wall of Hall's Croft.

“The driver stopped and phoned the police and we already have his insurance details. He was OK but gutted,” they added.

Police said the man would not be charged, but was being referred to DVLA.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson told the Herald: “Officers attended and established no offences had been committed – however the man has been referred to the DVLA in order that his suitability to continue to hold a driving licence be reviewed.”

The Hall’s Croft accident follows a similar-sounding incident just round the corner on Saturday, 11th October, when a male driver in his mid-80s took out part of the Stratford Methodist Church car park wall.

“He had driven forward instead of reversing while attempting to park,” explained the police spokesperson.

Again no offences had taken place, but the spokesperson thought it likely that there would again be a referral to the DVLA.

The interior shot shows the extent of the damage.

Reports on the two incidents in the Herald have seen calls from readers to introduce mandatory driving test re-sits for over-70s,

Hall’s Croft is part of SBT’s collection of heritage properties, which also includes four other Shakespeare houses: the Birthplace, Mary Arden’s Farm, Anne Hathaway’s Cottage and New Place.

The trust said the accident highlights the broader challenge facing organisations which care for fragile, centuries-old buildings at a time of rising costs, skills shortages, and limited public funding.

Giving her reaction to Friday’s setback, Rachael North, SBT chief executive, said: “While we are relieved that no one was injured, we are deeply saddened to see damage to one of Stratford’s most beautiful and historic buildings.

“Our teams responded quickly to stabilise the affected area and we are now working closely with conservation experts to determine the repairs required.”

Damage done to Hall's Croft after a driver accidentally reversed into the historic house. Photo: Gill Sutherland/Stratford Herald - copyright

She added: “Every day we face the enormous responsibility of preserving five Grade I and II* listed buildings – the very homes and places that tell Shakespeare’s story. Yet the costs of conservation are increasing rapidly, and the specialist skills required are in short supply.

“Incidents like Friday’s are a stark reminder of how vulnerable our heritage is, and how vital it is that we continue to invest in its protection.”

The ongoing conservation work at Hall’s Croft has been partly funded by US philanthropist and playwright Ken Ludwig, who donated £1 million in September 2024.

The damage caused last week may accelerate the need to move into the next wider phase of conservation, SBT said. However, this move will require several millions of pounds of investment, which SBT is unable to fund from its own resources.

Anyone wishing to support the conservation and protection of Hall’s Croft or the other Shake-speare family homes, can make donation via https://givealittle. co/c/shakespeare-birthplace-trust

New DVLA rules for drivers over 70, effective from this month, see stricter licence renewal processes. Key changes include more detailed medical self-declaration, potential requirement for GP or optician confirmation for certain conditions, and updated eyesight checks. A digital reminder system will alert drivers when their licence needs renewal, and there will be clearer penalties for failing to renew on time. However retests are not being considered.