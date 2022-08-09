Countdown's Susie Dent meets guide dog puppies in south Warwickshire

A FAMOUS face from Channel 4 quiz show Countdown visited the Guide Dogs National Centre to meet eight-week-old puppies who will change the lives of people with sight loss.

Susie Dent was given a guided tour of the facility at Bishop’s Tachbrook before meeting a litter of Labrador-Golden Retriever cross puppies.

Susie Dent with puppy Lizzie. (58438579)

Susie, who has sat in Dictionary Corner on Countdown for 30 years, said: “It was a wonderful experience visiting the national centre and finding out more about the journey of a guide dog, from the breeding programme and specialised training to the really important process of matching them with someone with sight loss.

“It was so special meeting the gorgeous puppies, knowing that they will go on to become life-changing guides.”

Susie is an avid supporter of the charity and championed their ‘Power of Description’ campaign which encouraged people to volunteer as a sighted guide.

Sighted guides are partnered with someone living with sight loss in their local area, to help them build confidence and do more of the activities they enjoy.

She also hosted the charity’s People Awards in 2021, which celebrates the contributions of staff and service users.

The charity runs the biggest, most ethical breeding programme of working dogs in the world.

At eight-weeks-old, all guide dog puppies pass through the National Centre’s doors for health and temperament checks, before being individually placed with volunteer Puppy Raisers around the UK.