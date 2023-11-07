Stratford is set to become a Winter wonderland with a host of festive fun lined up for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on which celebrates its 40th anniversary this month.

The free event which runs from Saturday, 18th November, 10am to 7pm is set to be the biggest Stratford has seen yet with a range of entertainment taking place throughout the day.

A giant snow globe and ice cave will be among the interactive attractions alongside musical entertainment, roaming performers and fairground-style games.

Stratford-upon-Avon Christmas market in Bridge Street.

Christmas market stalls offering gifts, festive food and drink will also be open at the bottom of Bridge Street and Waterside as well as the regular Rother Street Market.

Father Christmas will be making a guest appearance to carry out the switch-on at 5.30pm supported by Stratford Mayor Councillor Kate Rolfe. Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas will be arriving on a horse-drawn carriage.

Live music will adding to festive vibe courtesy of The Jivettes, a vintage trio performing their own special tribute to the 1950s and swing and jazz musician David Harrop. Local choirs will be singing in Henley Street, Wood Street, Meer Street, High Street and Bridge Street.

A packed programme of family events and activities includes face painting, glitter tattoos with a stilt walker and fire performer set give a flaming welcome.

Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas ride through Stratford-upon-Avon in their horse drawn carriage.

The event is being organised and funded by Stratford BID in partnership with Stratford-upon-Avon Lights Company, Stratford Town Council, Magic Alley and Bell Court.

Rich Jones, chair of Stratford BID, said: “The Christmas lights switch-on ushers in the most wonderful time of the year and this year the fun and entertainment is going to be bigger and better than ever with free fun and entertainment taking place throughout the day.

“We have so much going on around the town centre which is guaranteed to get visitors and locals in the Christmas spirit - something for everyone to enjoy.”

Michelle Baker, interim Stratford BID manager, added: “The BID is a key sponsor of the town’s Christmas lights each year and, as we did last year, we have again pledged to fund and organise the lights switch-on event this year to ensure there is plenty of festive fun and entertainment for visitors. We hope the added footfall benefits local businesses and that shoppers have an enjoyable time in Stratford-upon-Avon.”

The Christmas tree at the top of Bridge Street.

Saturday, 18th November road closures: Bridge Street, High Street, Wood Street, Lower Henley Street, Union Street, Meer Street, Waterside (to junction of Sheep Street.)

The lights will shine daily between 4pm and 11pm until 3rd January 2024.