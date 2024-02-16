A FARMER has warned that the county council will have “blood on its hands” over the way it has planned the roadworks on Warwick Road (A439).

For the next five months, a one-way system on Warwick Road will only allow traffic to travel southbound into Stratford while work takes place to improve safety and develop pedestrian and cycle paths.

With the lambing season well underway the one way system coming in to force next week on the Warwick Road will be a logistical nightmare for Steve Freeman and his fiancé Lisa Sargeant who farm at Avon Meadows. Photo: Mark Williamson

While the works are a nightmare for commuters, for livestock farmers Steve Freeman and his son Nick it will prove a death sentence for many of their newborn lambs and calves – and their mothers – as access to their sites are practically cut off.

The Freemans are based at Avon Meadow Farm, which spans both sides of the Warwick Road near to Ingon Lane. They also have outdoor lambing fields further up the road, and are tenant farmers on the Foxcote Estate at Ilmington and Lower Quinton.