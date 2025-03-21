FIGURES from the South Warwickshire Local Plan (SWLP) consultation have been released by Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick District Councils. The plan could see up to 27,000 new houses built in the Stratford District.

The plan has been met with criticism from groups across the region, with the eight week consultation coming to an end on 7 March.

Stratford District Council

Over 6,000 responses were made to the plan consultation, which has been met with such concern in one town that a campaign group was formed. ‘Save Our Shipston’ was created in response to potential plans to build 3,000 new homes in the area as part of the SWLP.

During the consultation period, a drop-in event was held at the Shipston leisure centre, an event locals in the town told the Herald was understaffed and those representatives that were there didn’t know enough about the SWLP.

Another aspect of the plan that has been met with concern is for 6,700 houses between the villages of Bearley and Wilmcote. In response, Bearley Parish Council on behalf of residents delivered a 64-page denunciation of the suggestion to the Stratford District Council

The councils have since confirmed that a total of 6,084 submissions were made in response to the consultation. They added that once all responses have been logged, these will be used to form the next stage of the SWLP.



