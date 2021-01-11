Councillors support parking charge increases

Changes to off-street car parking charges and pensioner parking permits were agreed by cabinet members at the district council today and will now go out for public consultation.

Windsor Street car prk (43912496)

The changes, which the council argues will help with the impact of the pandemic on its finances, include abolishing parking permits for the over 65s, introducing charges at the Fisherman’s car park and increasing fees for coaches, motorhomes and lorries at Stratford Leisure Centre.

Elsewhere all Stratford’s Town Centre car parks will be converted to card-only payment with an additional phone option and the cost of overnight parking at Stratford Leisure Centre will rise significantly.

Cllr Ian Shenton, Operations Portfolio says: “No one likes to pay more for any service and this is not a decision that we’ve taken lightly, having deferred it from last year.

“The changes to car parking charges would still be competitive with other car parks in Stratford town centre.

“We know the end of the concessionary (over 65s) permit will not be popular.However we have carried out a benchmarking exercise on concessionary parking permits. Out of fifteen local authorities in the Midlands and South West region, only two offer such permits – Wychavon District Council at £100 a year and Wyre Forest District Council at £175 a year. Our residents have enjoyed the offer of £10 parking for a number of years, but we just can’t afford that in the current climate.”

The changes will now be subject to a six-week consultation and come into effect during the 2021/22 financial year.