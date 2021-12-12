Deputy leader of Warwick County Council Peter Butlin was again in trouble for controversial comments, this time around the pandemic.

On 28th November he sent a tweet calling face masks "nothing more than symbols of compliance and fear" ahead of their return.

Masks are again being enforced by legislation in shops and public transport in a bid to offset the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

Cllr Peter Butlin

Council leader Izzi Seccombe declined to condemn his comments, and instead told the Herald: "Cllr Butlin is entitled to air his personal views. In this particular instance, I want to say that the Council is clear about its stance on face coverings - we are encouraging people to wear them in all crowded spaces in addition to the mandatory requirement to wear them in shops and on public transport."

Cllr Butlin has previously provoked criticism from environmental groups for being a ‘climate change denier' for material he re-tweeted questioning the effectiveness of renewable energy and expressing scepticism of carbon reduction targets.

Meanwhile Warwickshire Police issued a statement following the latest change in government Covid rules on Tuesday bringing in mandatory mask wearing in shops and public transport.

They said they would only get involved as a “last resort” should rules be flouted.

Superintendent Mike Smith, community policing lead, said: “Following the introduction of new rules around mask wearing, we will be supporting other partners to help ensure relevant business owners and their staff are aware of the requirements.

"In the first instance we would encourage businesses to engage with the public, explaining the new requirements and encouraging compliance to help keep us all safe. Businesses have the right to control access to their premises.

"Police attendance should only be required as a last resort."