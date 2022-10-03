THE abuse and bullying that councillors face means people are becoming more reluctant to stand for public office in the district.

After receiving a torrent of abuse recently on social media, Cllr Victoria Alcock wrote to the Herald about her experiences.

She says she has discussed the abuse she gets with other councillors and they all have similar stories.

“It’s almost like people see someone who runs for council, for election, as someone that they have a right to abuse,” said Cllr Alcock. “I get nasty comments made about me – personal stuff about my appearance and that I’m corrupt or dodgy. And then you get, ‘well that’s why you put yourself out there’. But no, it shouldn’t be like that.”

She continued: “Councillors are human beings. I am not a bad person, I don’t deserve the abuse and nastiness. I haven’t killed anyone or broken the law, all I am trying to do is represent the town that I love and make things easier for the residents.”

As a young teenager, Cllr Alcock said she suffered bullying at school, and finds the abuse she gets reminds her of those traumatic experiences.